Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Overcast Skies, Gusty Winds; No Rain Alert Issued For Weekend

Mumbai Weather Update |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light rain, overcast skies and gusty winds on Friday morning as monsoon conditions continued across the city. Several parts of Mumbai recorded light to moderate showers overnight, providing some relief from the humid weather after the city received rainfall on Thursday.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no rain alert has been issued for Mumbai on Friday or during the upcoming weekend. However, the weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall and occasional thundershowers across Mumbai and its suburbs through the day.

While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, isolated parts of the city could witness moderate to heavy showers during intense spells. The IMD has also warned of gusty winds accompanying some of these showers. Wind speeds are expected to remain around 40–50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50–60 kmph during periods of intense rainfall.

The maximum temperature in Mumbai is likely to remain around 32°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Friday morning stood at 29°C, keeping conditions warm and humid despite the showers.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI Remains In 'Good' Category

Meanwhile, the ongoing monsoon activity has helped maintain Mumbai's air quality in the 'Good' category. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 23 on Friday morning. An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'Good' and indicates clean air with minimal health risks for the general population.

With no weather warning currently in place, Mumbai is expected to experience typical monsoon conditions over the next few days. Residents can expect intermittent showers, cloudy skies and occasional gusty winds, particularly during periods of stronger rainfall.

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