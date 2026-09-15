Mumbai Water Stock Rises To 97.94%, City's 7 Lakes Hold 14.17 Lakh ML Stock

Mumbai Lake Levels update |

Mumbai: The water stock in Mumbai's seven reservoirs rose to 97.94 per cent of their total useful live storage capacity on Tuesday morning, up from 97.48 per cent recorded a day earlier, according to the latest report from the Hydraulic Engineer's Department.

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The seven lakes collectively hold 14,17,584 million litres (ML) of water against their combined useful live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML. The latest figures indicate an increase of 0.46 percentage points in the city's water stock over the past 24 hours.

Details On Lake Levels

Among the seven reservoirs, Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi are at 100 per cent of their useful live storage capacity. Tansa is at 98.69 per cent, while Middle Vaitarna stands at 97.57 per cent. Modak Sagar has 93.24 per cent of its useful live storage, while Upper Vaitarna has the lowest stock at 93.63 per cent.

The reservoirs also received rainfall in their catchment areas over the past 24 hours. Upper Vaitarna recorded 5 mm of rain, Modak Sagar 11 mm, Tansa 2 mm, Middle Vaitarna 6 mm and Bhatsa 6 mm. Vehar and Tulsi recorded no rainfall during the period.

The combined useful storage of Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa and Middle Vaitarna stood at 6,64,803 ML, or 95.71 per cent of their combined capacity of 6,94,582 ML.

Water Levels Slightly Lower Than Past Years

The current water stock is slightly lower than the corresponding period in the previous two years. On the same date in 2025, the seven reservoirs had 14,25,575 ML, accounting for 98.49 per cent of their useful capacity. In 2024, the stock stood at 14,29,101 ML, or 98.74 per cent.

Several of Mumbai's reservoirs had already reached full capacity and begun overflowing earlier in the monsoon. According to the report, Vehar and Tulsi started overflowing on July 7, while Tansa began overflowing on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23.

With the seven lakes now holding nearly 98 per cent of their useful storage capacity, Mumbai's water supply position remains comfortable as the monsoon enters its final phase.

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