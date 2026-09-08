Mumbai Water Stock Rises To 96.41%, Lake Levels Remain Nearly Full | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s overall water stock in the seven lakes supplying the city increased to 96.41 per cent as of 6 am on September 8, according to the latest report from the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department.

The water stock stood at 96.28 per cent on Monday, marking a rise of 0.13 percentage points in 24 hours. The total useful water content in the lakes was recorded at 1,395,392 million litres (ML) against the total live storage capacity of 1,447,363 ML.

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Details On Lake Levels

Among the seven lakes, Vehar remained at 100 per cent, while Modak Sagar and Tulsi were at 97.65 and 96.18 of their useful content capacity respectivele. Tansa was at 98.49 per cent, while Middle Vaitarna stood at 96.09 per cent. Upper Vaitarna recorded 91.93 per cent, and Bhatsa, the largest of the seven reservoirs, was at 97.05 per cent.

The latest figures indicate that Mumbai continues to maintain a strong water position following substantial rainfall during the monsoon season in June and July. The seven lakes collectively hold nearly the entire live storage capacity available for the city's water supply.

According to the report, the lakes recorded varying levels of rainfall over the past 24 hours, contributing to the marginal increase in the overall water stock. The cumulative rainfall figures also show that several catchment areas have received substantial precipitation during the ongoing monsoon. With the water stock now above 96 per cent, Mumbai's reservoirs continue to remain comfortably stocked as the monsoon progresses into September.

Mumbai's Weather Report For Today

Meanwhile, Mumbai is likely to see light rain, thundershowers and gusty winds on Tuesday, with no rainfall alert issued this week, Free Press Journal reported citing IMD. Isolated areas could receive moderate to heavy showers, while gusts may reach 50-60 kmph. The maximum temperature could touch 33°C, while the minimum was 29°C. Mumbai's AQI stood at 21, in the 'Good' category.