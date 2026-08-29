Mumbai Water Stock Rises To 95.95%; City's 7 Lakes Now Hold 13.88 Lakh ML Supply

Mumbai lake levels | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water stock in the seven lakes supplying the city rose to 95.95 per cent as of 6 am on Saturday, August 29, according to data from the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department. The stock stood at 95.87 per cent on Friday, recording a marginal increase of 0.08 percentage points in a day.

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The seven lakes collectively hold 13,88,785 million litres (ML) of useful water against their total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML. The current water stock is slightly lesser than the corresponding level last year. On August 29, 2025, the lakes had 96.51 per cent of their total useful storage, while the figure stood at 95.75 per cent during the same period in 2024.

Storage Levels Across Seven Lakes

Among the individual reservoirs, Modak Sagar remained almost full at 99.99 per cent, while Vehar continued to remain at 100 per cent. Tansa recorded 98.37 per cent useful storage, Middle Vaitarna 97.95 per cent, Bhatsa 95.98 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 89.76 per cent and Tulsi 98.12 per cent.

The lakes also received rainfall over the past 24 hours. Upper Vaitarna recorded 12 mm, Modak Sagar 7 mm, Tansa 17 mm, Middle Vaitarna 18 mm, Bhatsa 3 mm, Vehar 1 mm and Tulsi 11 mm.

Monsoon Keeps Reservoirs Healthy

The cumulative rainfall recorded at the reservoirs since the beginning of the season has also remained substantial, with the ongoing monsoon helping Mumbai maintain a comfortable water position.

Several reservoirs had started overflowing earlier this monsoon. According to the report, Vehar began overflowing on July 7, followed by Tulsi on July 7, Tansa on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23.

The latest figures indicate that Mumbai enters the final days of August with its water reservoirs holding nearly 96 per cent of their total live storage capacity, providing a strong water buffer for the city.

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