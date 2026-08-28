Mumbai Water Stock Rises To 95.87%; City's 7 Lakes Near Full Capacity

Water levels in Mumbai | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's overall water stock has increased marginally to 95.87 per cent, according to the latest data released by the BMC Hydraulic Engineer's Department. The city's seven lakes recorded 13,87,534 million litres (ML) of useful water content as of 6 am on August 28, 2026, against their total useful live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

The latest figure marks a slight increase from 95.84 per cent recorded on August 27, indicating that Mumbai's water reserves continue to remain at a healthy level amid the ongoing monsoon season.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai's Seven Lakes Water Stock

Among the seven reservoirs, Modak Sagar and Vehar continued to remain at 100 per cent of their useful storage capacity. Tansa recorded 98.37 per cent, while Tulsi stood at 98.33 per cent. Middle Vaitarna had 97.57 per cent of its useful storage, followed by Bhatsa at 95.91 per cent. Upper Vaitarna, which has the lowest storage level among the seven lakes, recorded 89.96 per cent of its useful content.

The combined useful water content of Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Middle Vaitarna stood at 6,64,424 ML, while Bhatsa alone held 6,87,681 ML. Vehar and Tulsi recorded 27,698 ML and 7,911 ML, respectively.

Several Lakes Continue To Remain Full

The latest data shows that Mumbai's major water sources have benefited from sustained monsoon rainfall. Modak Sagar and Vehar have continued to maintain full storage, while Tansa and Tulsi are also close to their maximum useful capacity.

The BMC's records also show that several reservoirs began overflowing in July. Vehar started overflowing on July 7, followed by Tulsi on July 7 and Tansa on July 22. Modak Sagar began overflowing on July 23. The Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate was closed on July 6, while the Upper Vaitarna release was stopped from July 6.

With Mumbai's water stock now at 95.87 per cent, the city's reservoirs remain well placed heading into the later stages of the monsoon. The marginal rise from the previous day's 95.84 per cent reflects continued inflows into the lakes, which remain the primary source of water supply for Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/