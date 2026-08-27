Mumbai Water Stock Rises To 95.84%, City's 7 Lakes Hold 13.87 Lakh ML Supply

Mumbai Water Stock | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's seven key reservoirs recorded a marginal increase in their combined water stock on Thursday, with storage reaching 95.84 per cent as of 6 am on August 27, compared with 95.83 per cent a day earlier.

According to the latest report from the Hydraulic Engineer's Department, the lakes collectively hold 13,87,210 million litres (ML) of useful water against a total useful storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

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Details On Lake Levels

Among the seven reservoirs, Vehar continued to remain at 100 per cent of its useful storage capacity, holding 27,698 ML. Modak Sagar was also nearly full at 99.99 per cent, with 1,28,910 ML of water. Tansa stood at 98.45 per cent, with 1,42,828 ML, while Tulsi recorded 98.53 per cent, holding 7,928 ML.

Middle Vaitarna was at 97.34 per cent, with 1,88,376 ML, while Bhatsa, the largest reservoir supplying Mumbai, held 6,87,681 ML, equivalent to 95.91 per cent of its useful storage. Upper Vaitarna continued to have the lowest storage level among the seven lakes at 89.76 per cent, with 2,03,789 ML of useful water content.

Rainfall Recorded Across Catchment Areas

Over the past 24 hours, rainfall varied across the catchment areas. Upper Vaitarna received 5 mm, while Modak Sagar and Tansa recorded no rainfall. Middle Vaitarna also recorded no rainfall, while Bhatsa received 0 mm, Vehar 4 mm and Tulsi 16 mm. The Bhandup Complex recorded 4 mm of rainfall, taking its seasonal total to 2,703 mm.

Several reservoirs have continued to maintain their overflow status after reaching full capacity earlier in the monsoon. Vehar and Tulsi began overflowing on July 7, followed by Tansa on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23.

With the combined stock now standing at 95.84 per cent, Mumbai's reservoirs remain close to their total useful storage capacity, providing a strong water buffer for the city as the monsoon progresses.