Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rain, Gusty Winds Expected Today; No IMD Alert

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to overcast skies and gusty winds on Thursday as monsoon activity continued across the city and its suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall during the day, while no rain alert has been issued for the city for the remaining days of the week.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy, with light showers expected at several locations. While widespread heavy rainfall is not anticipated, isolated pockets could receive moderate to heavy spells accompanied by gusty winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain around 40–50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50–60 kmph during intense rain spells. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Thursday morning was 28°C.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has witnessed consistent monsoon activity since the beginning of August, with several spells of moderate to heavy rainfall reported over the past week. The weather department expects light to moderate rain to continue through the week, keeping Mumbai and adjoining areas cloudy and wet.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI Remains 'Good'

Despite continued monsoon activity, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category on Thursday morning. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 23.

Under the standard AQI classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'Good', indicating minimal health risk. Readings between 51 and 100 are classified as 'Moderate', while 101-200 falls under the 'Poor' category. AQI readings between 201 and 300 are considered 'Unhealthy', while levels above 300 fall under the 'Severe' category.

With no rain alert currently in place, Mumbai is expected to experience intermittent light showers and cloudy conditions rather than widespread heavy rainfall over the next few days. However, commuters may still need to exercise caution during periods of stronger winds and isolated heavy showers.