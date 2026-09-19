Mumbai Water Stock Remains At 97.72%, Same As Previous Day; City's 7 Lakes Nearly Full

Mumbai lake levels | Representational image

Mumbai: The water stock in Mumbai's seven reservoirs remained unchanged at 97.72 per cent on Saturday, the same level recorded a day earlier, according to the latest data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The combined live storage stood at 14,14,356 million litres (ML) against the total useful capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

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Details On Lake Levels

Among the seven reservoirs, Vehar continued to remain at 100 per cent, while Bhatsa stood at 99.27 per cent, Tansa at 99.02 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 99.47 per cent and Tulsi at 99.46 per cent. Upper Vaitarna recorded 94.90 per cent, while Modak Sagar stood at 89.36 per cent.

The reservoirs received rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Tulsi recording the highest rainfall at 27 mm. Vehar received 20 mm, Middle Vaitarna 7 mm, Upper Vaitarna 4 mm, Modak Sagar 5 mm, Tansa 4 mm, while Bhatsa recorded no rainfall during the period.

Despite the rainfall, the overall water stock remained at the same percentage as the previous day. The city's seven reservoirs are currently holding more than 14.14 lakh ML of water, leaving them with only a small portion of their combined useful capacity still unfilled.

The current stock is lower than the corresponding level recorded in 2025, when the reservoirs were at 99.32 per cent, but higher than the 98.61 per cent recorded on the same date in 2024. The BMC data also notes that several lakes had started overflowing earlier during the monsoon. Vehar and Tulsi began overflowing on July 7, followed by Tansa on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23.

With the seven reservoirs collectively holding 97.72 per cent of their useful water capacity, Mumbai's water stock continues to remain close to the full-capacity mark as the monsoon season progresses.

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