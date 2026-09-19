Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Light To Moderate Rain With No IMD Alert Over Weekend; AQI Slips To Moderate Range |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies, light rain and gusty winds on Saturday as monsoon conditions continued across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall and thundershowers in Mumbai and its suburbs, while no rain alert has been issued for the city over the weekend.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD forecast, Mumbai is likely to remain generally cloudy through the day, with moderate rain and thundershowers at several places. While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, isolated areas could witness moderate to heavy showers during intense spells.

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Winds are expected to remain in the range of 40-50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50-60 kmph during periods of intense rain. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32°C, while the minimum temperature recorded in the city was 26°C.

With no weather warning currently in place, major rain-related disruptions are not anticipated across Mumbai over the weekend. However, residents have been advised to exercise caution during sudden intense showers, particularly in low-lying areas that are prone to waterlogging.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI Moves Into 'Moderate' Category

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality has moved into the 'Moderate' category after remaining largely in the 'Good' range in recent months. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 58 on Saturday morning, placing it in the 'Moderate' category.

As per the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', while 51-100 fall under the 'Moderate' category. AQI levels of 101-200 are classified as 'Poor', 201-300 as 'Unhealthy', and readings above 300 as 'Severe'. The AQI reading of 58 therefore marks a slight deterioration in Mumbai's air quality, although it remains within the Moderate range.

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