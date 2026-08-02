Mumbai Water Stock Nears 90% As Reservoir Levels Continue To Rise During Monsoon

Mumbai Lake Levels | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai's seven lakes, which supply drinking water to the city, are on the verge of reaching the 90% mark, with the total water stock climbing to 89.08% of the required capacity, according to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department, Bhandup Complex, at 6:00 am on August 2, 2026.

The city's water stock registered a 0.67 percentage-point increase in a day, climbing from 88.41% to 89.08% and inching closer to 90% capacity.

Notably, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Saturday (August 1) shared the latest status of the city's seven major reservoirs, stating that the water stock was steadily increasing due to the ongoing monsoon. In a post, she shared the latest details of the reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai, highlighting the improving storage levels.

Reservoir levels continue to rise

The city's reservoirs currently hold 12,89,289 million litres (ML) of usable water against the full storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML, reflecting a steady increase due to sustained monsoon rainfall. The current stock is also slightly higher than the 88.94% recorded on the corresponding day last year.

Among the seven lakes, Modak Sagar and Vihar Lake have reached 100% capacity, while Tansa stands at 99.58% and Tulsi at 99.46%. Middle Vaitarna has filled up to 91.65%, Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest drinking water source, is at 87.14%, and Upper Vaitarna is at 78.39% of its live storage capacity.

Rainfall boosts water reserves

Over the last 24 hours, Upper Vaitarna received the highest rainfall at 112 mm, followed by Middle Vaitarna (66 mm), Modak Sagar (58 mm), Bhatsa (30 mm), Tansa (25 mm) and Tulsi (9 mm), while Vihar recorded no rainfall.

The Bhandup Complex received 5 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours, taking the season's cumulative rainfall there to 2,301 mm.

Four reservoirs overflow

According to the report, Vihar Lake started overflowing on July 7, followed by Tulsi later the same day. Tansa Dam began overflowing on July 22, while Modak Sagar Dam started overflowing on July 23, reflecting the strong monsoon inflows into the city's reservoirs.

With water reserves now nearing 90% of total live storage capacity, Mumbai remains in a comfortable position in terms of drinking water availability, with continued monsoon rainfall expected to further replenish the reservoirs in the coming days.