Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Sky With Light-To-Moderate Rainfall; AQI Remains In 'Good' Category

Mumbai Weather Update |

Mumbai: Mumbai is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs on Sunday, August 2, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The BMC has also warned citizens about the afternoon high tide. According to the civic body's tidal forecast, the day's highest tide will occur at 2:13 pm, reaching a height of 4.36 metres. The low tide is expected at 8:19 pm, measuring 1.14 metres. The next high tide will occur at 2:31 am on August 3, with a height of 3.93 metres, followed by a low tide at 7:59 am (1.23 metres).

Residents have been advised to avoid venturing close to the seashore during high tide and contact the BMC emergency helpline 1916 in case of emergencies.

Air quality remains good

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained healthy, aided by ongoing monsoon showers. According to the latest live data, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 27, placing it in the 'Good' category.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in |

As per the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', indicating clean air with minimal health risks for the general public.

The latest weather observations recorded Mumbai's temperature at 28°C, with 83% humidity, wind speeds of 34.9 kmph, and a UV Index of 4.5. With light to moderate rain expected during the day, commuters have been advised to plan their travel accordingly and follow official weather updates.

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