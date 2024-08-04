Mumbai: Water Stock In 7 Lakes Rises To 81.96% Capacity After Recent Rainfall; Modak Sagar And Tansa Lakes Overflow | Representative Image

Mumbai: The intermittent rainfall in catchment areas of seven lakes has added nearly one lakh million litres of water stock in just a week. Currently water stock stands at 11.86 lakh million litres or 81.96% of the total capacity. The present stock is sufficient for 304 days.

After a dry spell, the city experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday, and the seven lakes in the Mumbai and Thane districts also received substantial rain. The Middle Vaitarna Lake, which supplies 455 million liters of water daily, is now at 88% of its total capacity. "The heavy rainfall is causing water levels in the Middle Vaitarna Dam to rise. Consequently, we will need to open the dam's gates to release some of the excess water. Additionally, the discharge from Modak Sagar Lake is likely to increase," said a civic official.

The BMC supplies 3,900 million liters of water daily to the city from seven lakes in Mumbai and the Thane district. The city requires 14.47 lakh million liters of water annually. Currently, four lakes—Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi—are overflowing, while Bhatsa Lake is 56% full and Upper Vaitarna Lake is 80.65% full. Due to the improved water levels, the BMC has lifted the 10% water cut that had been in place since July 29.

Total water stock in seven lakes on August 3..

Lakes.....current level ....overflow level (all figures in metres)

Upper Vaitarna..600.48.....603.51

Modak Sagar....163.16.....163.15

Tansa...128.61......128.63

Middle Vaitarna....281.....285

Bhatsa...136.80.....142.07

Vehar...80.25....80.12

Tulsi...139.21.......139.17