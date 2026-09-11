Mumbai Water Stock Dips To 96.41%; City's 7 Lakes Remain Nearly Full

Mumbai lake levels | Representational image

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water stock marginally declined to 96.41 per cent on Friday, down from 96.44 per cent recorded a day earlier, even as the city’s seven reservoirs received rainfall in the past 24 hours. The latest figures were recorded by the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department of the BMC at 6 am on September 11.

According to the civic data, the total live water stock in Mumbai’s seven reservoirs stood at 13,95,331 million litres (ML), against the total useful capacity of 14,47,363 ML. The overall stock was 98.18 per cent during the corresponding period last year.

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The reservoirs recorded a combined 7 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, while the cumulative rainfall recorded since June 1 stood at 2,766 mm.

Among the reservoirs, Upper Vaitarna recorded 4 mm of rainfall, while Tansa received 5 mm and Tulsi recorded 4 mm during the period. Modak Sagar, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa and Vehar recorded no rainfall during the same period.

Details On Water Stock

The water stock in Upper Vaitarna stood at 92.35 per cent of its useful content, while Modak Sagar was nearly full at 99.88 per cent. Tansa's stock stood at 98.61 per cent, while Middle Vaitarna had 95.73 per cent of its useful content.

Bhatsa, Mumbai’s largest reservoir and a key source of the city’s water supply, had 97.40 per cent of its useful content. Vehar remained at 100 per cent, while Tulsi stood at 95.58 per cent.

The latest figures show that Mumbai's reservoirs continue to maintain a healthy storage level despite the marginal dip recorded over the past 24 hours. The overall water stock remains well above the levels recorded during the same period last year.

The BMC’s report also notes that Middle Vaitarna's WSCPO gate was closed on July 6, while Upper Vaitarna's escape opened on July 10. Vehar Lake started overflowing on July 7, followed by Tulsi Lake later the same day. Tansa started overflowing on July 7, while Modak Sagar began overflowing on July 23.

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