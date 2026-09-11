Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 First Look: When & Where To Catch Bappa’s Grand Reveal |

The wait for Mumbai’s most-awaited Ganpati idol is finally coming to an end. Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 will make its first public appearance today, September 11, ahead of the 2026 Ganeshotsav celebrations. The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal will unveil the first look of the iconic Ganpati idol at 7 pm at the Lalbaug Market mandal in Parel.

Ahead of the reveal, the mandal has organised a special photo session for media representatives, offering the first glimpse of this year’s idol. The annual first look has become one of the most anticipated moments for Ganpati devotees across Mumbai and beyond.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal is situated at Lalbaug Market, Shree Ganesh Nagar, Ambedkar Road, Parel, Mumbai – 400012. Devotees planning to visit the venue can use Mumbai’s local train network for a convenient journey.

How to reach Lalbaugcha Raja?

Those travelling via the Central Railway can get down at Curry Road or Chinchpokli stations, both of which are around a 5–10-minute walk from the pandal. From the Western Railway, commuters can alight at Lower Parel Station and take a short taxi or auto ride. Those using the Harbour Line can get down at Cotton Green Station and continue by taxi.

Another option is to reach Dadar Station (East) and take a shared taxi towards Bharat Mata signal, followed by a short walk to the pandal.

For those travelling by car or cab from the eastern or western suburbs, the Eastern Express Highway offers a route towards the Parel-Lalbaug area. However, visitors should expect significant traffic, diversions and parking restrictions around the festival period.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal will celebrate its 93rd Ganeshotsav this year, with the festivities scheduled from September 14 to September 25.