Mumbai Water Stock Dips To 95.87%, Down From 95.90% Yesterday; City's 7 Lakes Nearly Full

Water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water stock across the seven lakes supplying the city stood at 95.87 per cent as of 6 am on September 1, 2026, according to the latest data from the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department. The stock has marginally declined from 95.90 per cent recorded the previous day.

The seven reservoirs collectively have 13,87,618 million litres (ML) of useful water against a combined live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

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Details On Lake Levels

Among the seven lakes, Vehar remained at 100 per cent, while Modak Sagar stood at 99.61 per cent. Tansa recorded 98.29 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 98.25 per cent, Bhatsa 95.83 per cent, Tulsi 97.50 per cent, and Upper Vaitarna 89.76 per cent.

In the 24 hours leading up to 6 am, Upper Vaitarna received 10 mm of rainfall, while Modak Sagar recorded 3 mm, Middle Vaitarna 5 mm, Bhatsa 2 mm, Vehar 4 mm and Tulsi 5 mm. Tansa recorded no rainfall during the period.

Several of Mumbai’s reservoirs had begun overflowing earlier during the monsoon. According to the report, Vehar and Tulsi started overflowing on July 7, followed by Tansa on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23.

Despite the marginal decline, the overall water stock remains close to 96 per cent of the combined live storage capacity, keeping Mumbai’s water supply position comfortable as the monsoon enters its final phase.

Mumbai Weather Update

Meanwhile, IMD forecast generally cloudy skies and light rainfall across Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday, with isolated areas possibly receiving moderate to heavy showers. No rain alert has been issued for the city this week. Winds are expected at 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 50-60 kmph during intense spells. Mumbai's maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33°C.