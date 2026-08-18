Mumbai Water Stock Climbs To 93.80%, Lake Levels Remain Strong; 3 Reservoirs At 100% Capacity

Water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's water stock has continued to rise amid steady rainfall in the catchment areas, with the seven lakes supplying water to the city collectively reaching 93.80 per cent of their total useful live storage capacity as of 6 am on August 18, 2026.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Hydraulic Engineer's Department, the reservoirs together hold 13,57,667 million litres (ML) of useful water against their total capacity of 14,47,363 ML. The stock stood at 92.16 per cent a day earlier, indicating a rise of 1.64 percentage points in 24 hours.

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The current storage is also higher than the levels recorded on the same date in the previous two years. On August 18, 2025, the combined water stock stood at 91.18 per cent, while it was 93.04 per cent in 2024.

3 Lakes Reach 100 per cent Capacity

Several reservoirs supplying Mumbai are now close to or have already reached their maximum useful live storage. Modak Sagar, Vehar and Tulsi have all reached 100 per cent capacity, with useful storage of 1,28,925 ML, 27,698 ML and 8,046 ML, respectively.

Tansa is also almost full at 99.58 per cent, holding 1,44,475 ML of useful water. Meanwhile, Middle Vaitarna has reached 97.11 per cent, while Bhatsa stands at 92.84 per cent. Upper Vaitarna currently has 85.82 per cent of its live storage capacity filled, with 1,94,854 ML of water.

Steady Rainfall Boosts Water Reserves

Continued rainfall across the catchment areas has helped maintain the strong water position. Upper Vaitarna recorded 52 mm of rainfall, while Modak Sagar received 54 mm and Middle Vaitarna recorded 51 mm. Tansa received 46 mm of rainfall. Bhatsa recorded 20 mm, Vehar 29 mm, and Tulsi 16 mm of rainfall during the period.

Several reservoirs had already begun overflowing earlier this monsoon. Vehar and Tulsi started overflowing on July 7, followed by Tansa Dam on July 22 and Modak Sagar Dam on July 23. Meanwhile, operational measures continue to remain in place, with the Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate closed since July 6, while releases from Upper Vaitarna were also halted on the same day.

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