Mumbai Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rain, Cloudy Skies Expected Today; Gusty Winds Likely, No IMD Alert

Mumbai Weather Update: |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light rain, overcast skies and gusty winds on Tuesday morning as monsoon conditions remained active across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another day of intermittent rainfall and thundershowers but has not issued any rain alert for Mumbai this week.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai Weather Forecast Today

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy on Tuesday, with light to moderate rain expected through the day. While widespread heavy rainfall is unlikely, some isolated areas could receive moderate to heavy showers, particularly during intense spells.

The weather department has also forecast gusty winds alongside rainfall. Wind speeds are expected to remain around 40–50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50–60 kmph during stronger rain spells. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31°C, while Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 29°C on Tuesday morning.

August Continues On A Wet Note

Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region have witnessed several spells of moderate to heavy rainfall since the beginning of August. Although no weather warning has been issued for the city, the IMD expects light to moderate rain to continue through the week. Residents can therefore expect typical monsoon conditions, with cloudy skies, intermittent showers and occasional gusty winds.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI Remains 'Good'

The ongoing monsoon activity has also helped keep Mumbai's air quality in the healthy range. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 23 on Tuesday morning, placing it in the 'Good' category.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', indicating clean air and minimal health risk for the general population.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in