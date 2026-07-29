Mumbai Water Stock At 88.17% Amid Less Rain Activity; Lake Levels See Marginal Dip In Last 24 Hours

Mumbai lake levels | File pic

Mumbai: Despite receiving rainfall over the past 24 hours, the total water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai recorded a slight decline on Wednesday morning.

According to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department at the BMC's Master Control Centre in Bhandup, the combined water stock in the seven lakes stood at 88.17 per cent as of 6 am on Wednesday, July 29, compared to 88.81 per cent recorded a day earlier. This marks a 0.64 per cent decrease in the city's reservoir levels between 6 am on Tuesday, July 28, and 6 am on Wednesday, July 29.

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The reservoirs currently hold 12,76,079 million litres of water, out of their total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres, ensuring a comfortable supply for the financial capital as the monsoon season progresses.

Catchment Areas Receive Scattered Rains

Among the major reservoirs, Upper Vaitarna received 69 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while Middle Vaitarna recorded 16 mm, Bhatsa received 48 mm, Tansa got 45 mm, and Modak Sagar registered 27 mm. Vihar and Tulsi lakes received 2 mm and 8 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Several reservoirs continue to overflow following the recent spell of heavy monsoon showers. According to the BMC, Vihar Lake began overflowing on July 7, followed by Tulsi Lake later the same day. Tansa Lake started overflowing on July 22, while Modak Sagar overflowed on July 23. The BMC's remarks also noted that the Upper Vaitarna release remains stopped, while the Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate has remained closed since early July.

Although reservoir levels witnessed a marginal dip over the last 24 hours, Mumbai's water reserves remain well above the levels recorded during the corresponding period last year. Civic officials continue to monitor rainfall and inflows into the catchment areas, with the southwest monsoon expected to replenish reservoir levels further in the coming weeks.

With storage remaining above 88 per cent, Mumbai currently has sufficient drinking water reserves, providing relief after an active monsoon season that has majorly boosted lake levels over the past month.

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