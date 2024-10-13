Mumbai: Water Shortages Hit Several Areas Despite Adequate Stock, BMC Blames Underground Leakage

Representative Image

Despite having sufficient water stocks to last until the next monsoon, several areas are experiencing water shortages. The BMC has received complaints from Dongri, Memon Wada, and Mumbai Devi, Dadar, Bandra West, Santacruz-Kalina, Andheri East, Kandivali and Deonar. A civic official attributed the shortfall to underground leakages.

Last month’s heavy rainfall has brought relief to Mumbai, with lakes at 99% capacity. Despite this, some areas are experiencing shortages due to low water pressure. The locals in Sewri staged a 'Dhol Morcha' and 'Handa Morcha' in F South ward last Monday to highlight the ongoing water crisis. The local representatives in Dongri, Zakaria Masjid Street, Memon Wada, Gujjar Street, and Mumbadevi had also raised similar concerns about water shortages in their areas.

"The water problem in Sewree has been resolved after a major leakage in the underground pipeline was repaired by cured-in-place pipe technology. The B ward, which was facing a water shortfall, has had its supply increased to 108 million litres daily. The hydraulic engineering department is addressing complaints from other areas, and solutions are expected soon," said a senior civic official. He also noted that leakages are a common cause of shortages, often leading to contamination, and efforts are underway to resolve these issues.

The BMC supplies 3,950 million litres of water per day, while the demand has reached up to 4,463 million litres. Around 34% of water is lost due to leakages, evaporation, pilferage and theft. The civic body provides water to the city from lakes located in Thane and Nasik districts through a pipeline network of approximately 5,000 km that spans the city. To prevent leakages and contamination, the BMC has laid down a tunnel network of 95 km, with work on another 20 km currently in progress.

Highlights

Daily supply to city - 3950 million litres

Demand for water - 4,463 million litres

Non-revenue water - 1,343 million litres

Total water required in seven lakes for the whole year - 14.47 lakh million litres (on October 1)

Seven lakes - Tulsi, Vehar, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Bhatsa and Tansa.

Complaints related to leakages -

Year-2002: 31,447

Year 2023: 23,700

Complaints of leakages and contamination in September - City - 500

Eastern suburbs - 955

Western suburbs - 972