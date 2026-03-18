Mumbai Water Metro Project: CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Fast-Track Implementation Across MMR

Maharashtra pushes ahead with Mumbai Water Metro plan to boost connectivity and reduce congestion | File Photo

Mumbai, March 17: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to accelerate the proposed Mumbai Water Metro project, aimed at boosting water-based passenger transport across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Push for faster implementation

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Vidhan Bhavan, Fadnavis said the project will be implemented in three phases and stressed the need to identify suitable land for developing shipyards. He emphasised that boats required for water transport should be built within the state to ensure planned and quality-driven development.

DPR submitted, plans underway

State Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Water Metro has already been prepared and submitted to the government. He added that proactive steps are being taken to fast-track the project, drawing parallels with Mumbai’s expanding metro rail network.

Infrastructure expansion proposals discussed

Officials also presented plans for developing waterways, ports, and maritime passenger transport infrastructure. Proposed initiatives include shipyard development at Nandgaon, Dighi, and Vijaydurg, along with a greenfield shipbuilding cluster in the MMR region.

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Project to boost mobility and sustainability

The project is expected to enhance urban mobility, reduce congestion, and provide an eco-friendly alternative for daily commuters.

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