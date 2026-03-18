Maharashtra News: '₹1,820 Crore Namo Shetkari Instalment To Be Credited Next Week,' Says Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane |

Mumbai, March 17: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane announced that the 8th instalment of the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi scheme will be credited to farmers’ bank accounts next week, benefiting around 9.03 million eligible farmers across the state.

Funds approved for disbursement

The state government has approved a fund allocation of Rs 1,774 crore for the instalment, though the actual disbursement is expected to reach about Rs 1,820 crore. The scheme, launched on the lines of the Centre’s PM-Kisan initiative, provides financial assistance to farmers to reduce input costs and boost income.

Combined benefit under central and state schemes

Under the combined benefit of the state scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, farmers receive Rs 12,000 annually. Bharane said the decision was taken with support from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

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Relief expected for rural economy

He added that the instalment, covering August to November 2025, will provide significant financial relief and strengthen the rural economy.

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