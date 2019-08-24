Mumbai: Water levels of lakes go past 95 pc mark

Mumbai: Mumbaikars have been spared of water-cuts till next summer. Even though the rains seem to have skipped the city areas, there have been rains in the catchment areas of the seven lakes that provide water to Mumbai, which are now almost full.

The water levels in all the seven lakes have till the brim, at 95.91 per cent was recorded till early hours on August 23. Of the 7 lakes, the 3 —Tansa, Tulsi and Modak Sagar — were already filled and water had begun overflowing, last month itself.

According to the information received by the BMC, the total water stock in all the seven reservoirs stands at 95.69 per cent, which is 13,84,955 million litres (ml). With the rising levels in these lakes, the civic body has rolled back the 10 per cent water cut that was put in force since November 2018.