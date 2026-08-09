Mumbai Water Level Update: Reservoir Stock At 88.70%, 7 Lakes Cumulatively Hold 12,83,826 Million Litres |

Mumbai: Mumbai's water stock remained stable on Sunday, even as the city continued to grapple with water scarcity in isolated areas. According to the latest report from the Hydraulic Engineer's Department, the water stock in the city's reservoirs stood at 88.70 per cent.

The report further showed that the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai currently have 12,83,826 million litres (ML) of useful live storage against a total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML. The overall water stock was recorded at 89.11 per cent during the corresponding period in 2025, while it stood at 90.87 per cent in 2024.

Reservoir levels remain high

Among the seven reservoirs, Modak Sagar and Vihar lakes have reached 100 per cent of their useful live storage capacity. Tulsi and Tansa reported stocks of nearly 99.87 per cent and 98.77 per cent, respectively. Upper Vaitarna held 80.14 per cent, followed by Middle Vaitarna at 90.55 per cent, while Bhatsa stood at 86.28 per cent.

Furthermore, the report stated that the water level in Middle Vaitarna increased by 0.28 metres over the past 24 hours, while Upper Vaitarna recorded no change in its stock.

Rainfall and overflow details

Meanwhile, the Bhandup Complex recorded 5 mm of rainfall during the latest 24-hour period, taking its cumulative rainfall to 2,432 mm. The latest figures indicate that Mumbai's overall water stock remains lower than the levels recorded during the corresponding period in the previous two years.

The report also stated that Vihar and Tulsi lakes started overflowing on July 7, while Tansa began overflowing on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23. The release from Upper Vaitarna was stopped on July 6, while the Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate was closed on July 6.

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