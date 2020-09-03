Mumbai: Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 97%

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday decided to withdraw the cut in water supply in Mumbai city from August 29, after stock in dams exceeded 95 per cent. The BMC had imposed a 20 per cent water cut in Mumbai on August 5 after the water supply in the city's reservoirs went down to 34 per cent. The cut in water supply was reduced to 10 per cent on August 22 in view of the improvement in water levels in lakes.

The country received 27 per cent more rainfall than normal in August, the fourth highest amount in the last 120 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The overall rainfall recorded in India from June 1 to August 31 was 10 per cent more than normal, the IMD said on Monday. The official rainfall season in the country is from June 1 to September 30.

Rainfall recorded in August 2020 is the fourth highest in the last 120 years and highest in 44 years. This is also one of the rainiest months of August recorded. The August of 1926 saw 33 per cent more rainfall than normal, the highest precipitation recorded so far in the month; 1976 recorded 28.4 per cent more rainfall than normal, while the August of 1973 recorded 27.8 per cent than normal. This year saw 27 per cent rainfall.