Mumbai Water Cut: Supply Disrupted In M-East Ward After Pipeline Leak Near Ashish Talav; BMC Begins Emergency Repairs | AI

Mumbai: Water supply to parts of electoral wards 147 and 148 in Mumbai’s M-East ward was disrupted on Friday evening after a pipeline developed a sudden leak along R.C. Marg near Ashish Talav.

Several Residential Areas Affected

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the affected areas include Navin Bharat Nagar, J. Plot, Hashu Advani Nagar, MACB Colony, Ayodhya Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Aziz Baug, MHADA buildings and Rockline buildings.

The civic administration has launched repair work on a war footing. Water supply to the affected areas will remain suspended until the repairs are completed.

The BMC has appealed to residents to use water judiciously and cooperate with the civic authorities until normal supply is restored.

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