Mumbai: Water cut in A, B, E, F wards on Friday and Saturday; check details here

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake the work of removing the old aqueduct of 1450 mm diameter from Barrister Nath Pai Junction Mhatarpakhadi and Dockyard Road to streamline the water supply in E-Division from 10 am on Friday, January 21, to 10 am on Saturday, January 22.

During this period, water supply will be completely cut off in A, B, E, F / South and F / North wards. Some other areas in F / South and F / North will have low pressure water supply.

The BMC has also requested all concerned citizens to store as much water as possible as a precautionary measure on the day before the water cut.

Water supply will be provided at low pressure for next 2 days after the water supply is back.

The details are as follows.

1) Section A - Naval Dockyard Supply - (1.40 pm to 4 pm) and (9.40 pm to 2.45 pm) - St. George's Hospital, P. Dimelo Marg, Ramgad Slum, R. B. I., Naval Dockyard, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, G. P. O. From Junction to Regal Cinema - Water supply completely shut down on 21st January, 2022.

2.Section B - Babula Tank Zone - (4 am to 6.25 am) - Mohammad Ali Marg, Ibrahim Rahimatula Marg, Imamwada Marg, Ibrahim Merchant Marg, Yusuf Meher Ali Marg .

Dongri B Zone - (4.30 am to 6.15 am) - Nurbagh, Ramchandra Bhat Marg, Samuel Street, Keshavji Naik Marg, Narsi Natha Road - On 22nd January 2022, water supply will be completely cut off.

Hill A Zone - (8.25 am to 10.05 am) - Umarkhadi, Shaida Marg and Nurbagh, Dr. Maheshwari Marg - Water supply completely shut down on 21st January 2022.

B. P. T. Zone - (4.20 am to 6.20 am) and (11.30 pm to 1 am) - Complete B.C. P. T. Zone, p. Dimelo Marg - Water supply completely shut down on January 21, 2022

Central Railway - (7pm to 8pm) - Railway Yard - Water supply completely shut down on 21st January 2022

Wadi Bunder - (4.30 pm to 5.30 pm) - p. Dimelo Marg - On 22nd January 2022, water supply was completely cut off

Wadi Bunder - (7.15 pm to 8.00 pm) - p. Dimelo Marg - Water supply completely shut down on January 21, 2022

3) E Section - Nessbeat Zone (1450 mm and 800 mm) - (4 am to 6.30 am) - No. M. Joshi Marg, Madanpura, Kamathipura, M. S. Ali Marg, M. A. Marg, Agripada, Tank Pakhadi Marg, Clare Road, Byculla (West) - On 22nd January 2022, water supply will be completely cut off.

Mhatarpakhadi Road Zone - (6.35 am to 8.15 am) - Mhatarpakhadi Marg, St. Mary Marg, Nesbeet Marg, Tadwadi Railway Compound - On 22nd January 2022, water supply will be completely cut off.

Dockyard Road Zone - (12.20 pm to 2.50 pm) - Barrister Nath Pai Marg, Dilima Road, Ganpawdar Marg, Kasar Galli, Loharkhata, Kopersmith Marg - Water supply will be completely closed on 22nd January 2022.

Hatibagh Marg - (3.20 pm to 5 pm) - Hatibagh, Sheth Motishaha street, d. N. Singh Marg - Water supply completely shut down on January 21, 2022.

J. J. Hospital - (24 hours water supply) - J. J. Hospital - Water will be supplied at low pressure.

B. P. T. Zone - (4.45 am to 5.55 am) - b. P. T., Darukhana Ladakh Nagar - Water supply completely shut down on 21st January, 2022.

Ray Road Zone - (7 pm to 8.30 pm) - Barrister Nath Pai Marg, Modi Compound, Atlas Mile Compound, Ghodpadev Chhed Galli 1-3 - Water supply will be completely cut off on 21st January 2022.

Mount Road - (7.15 pm to 9 pm) - Rambhau Bhogle Marg, Ferbandar Naka, Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, Ghodpadev Naka, Mhada Sankul, Byculla (East), Sheth Motishaha Street, T. B. Kadam Marg, Sawta Marg - Water supply completely shut down on 21st January 2022.

4) F / South Division - Hospital Ward - (24 Hour Water Supply) - K. E. M. Hospital, Tata Hospital, Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital and M.Sc. G. M. Hospital - Water supply completely shut down on January 21, 2022.

Abhuday Nagar - (Midnight 2.15 to 6 am) - Abhuday Nagar, Thokarsi Jivraj Marg - On 22nd January 2022, water supply will be completely closed.

City South Water Supply - (4 am to 7 am) - Lalbagh, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg, Jagannath Bhatankar Marg, b. J. Devrukhkar Marg, Govindji Keri Marg, Hindmata - Low pressure water supply on 22nd January 2022.

City North Water Supply - (7 am to 10 am) - Dadar, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg, Jagannath Bhatankar Marg, b. J. Devrukhkar Marg, Govindji Keni Marg, Hindmata - Low pressure water supply on 22nd January 2022.

Golanji Hill Water Supply:

A) Naigaon - (7 am to 10 am) - Jerbai Wadia Marg, Spring Mill Chawl, Dist. The. Ambekar Marg, Govindji Keni Marg, Shetye Market, Bhoiwada Village, Halfkin - On 22nd January 2022, water supply will be completely cut off.

B) Paral village - (1.45 pm to 4.45 pm) - d. The. Ambekar Marg up to 50 tenements, Eknath Ghadi Marg, Paral Gaon Marg, Nanabhai Paralkar Marg, Bhagwantrao Paralkar Marg, Vijaykumar Walimbhe Marg, S. P. Compound - Water supply completely shut down on January 21, 2022.

C) Kalewadi - (8.30 pm to 11.30 pm) - Parashuram Nagar, Jijamata Nagar, Ambewadi (part), Saibaba Marg, Mint Vasahat, Ram Tekdi - Water supply will be completely cut off on 21st January 2022.

Shivdi (East) - (7 pm to 9.30 pm) - Shivdi Killa Marg, Gaadi Adda, Shivdi Koliwada - On 21st January 2022, water supply is completely closed.

Shivdi (West) - (4.30 pm to 7 pm) - Acharya Donde Marg, T. J. Marg, Zakaria Bunder Marg, Shivdi Chhed Marg - Water supply will be completely cut off on 21st January 2022.

5) F / North Division - Rawli Reservoir Supply - (4.10 am to 9.10 am) - Transit Camp Kokari Depot, Ambedkar Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Jai Maharashtra Nagar, Sangam Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Deenbandhu Nagar, Wadala Fire Station, Vidyalankar College, Shivshankar Nagar, c. G. C. Sector 1 to 7, Mukundrao Ambedkar Marg, Motilal Nehru Nagar, J. K. Basin Marg, Jaishankar Yagnik Marg, Sardar Nagar 1 to 4, Nehru Nagar, Indira Nagar, Almeida Compound, K. D. Gaikwad Nagar, Punjabi Vasahat, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Acharya Atre Nagar, Adinath Society and S. M. Marg, Bangalipura, Jaykarwadi, Bhimwadi area - Low pressure water supply on 22nd January 2022.

City Water Supply - (7 to 10 am) - Shiv (West), Shiv (East), Matunga (East), Dadar (East), Wadala (East), Wadala (West), Korba Mithagar, Anandwadi, Azad Mohalla Nagar -Water supply completely shut down on 22nd January 2022.

Gate No. 4 - (4.10 am to 10 am) - Bhimwadi, Korba Mithagar - On 22nd January 2022, water supply will be completely cut off.

Gate No. 4 - (5 to 7 pm) - Korba Mithagar - Water supply completely shut down on 21st January 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 10:08 PM IST