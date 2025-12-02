Mumbai Water Cut Continues As Amar Mahal Pipeline Work Faces Technical Glitch, Deadline Extended To 10 PM |

Mumbai’s crucial water infrastructure upgrade at the Amar Mahal underground tunnel has hit an unexpected delay, with the connection work for a 2500 mm diameter pipeline now extended by several hours. The operation involved linking the massive pipeline to shafts of the Amar Mahal tunnels (1 and 2) through a cut-connection, a process that required a complete water shutdown across several parts of the city.

📢 मुंबई (३) जलवाहिनीवर, अमर महल भूमिगत बोगद्याच्या (१ व २) शाफ्टला जोडणाऱ्या २५०० मिलीमीटर व्यासाची जलवाहिनी छेद-जोडणीचे काम हाती घेण्यात आले आहे.



🔹 या अनुषंगाने सोमवार, दिनांक १ डिसेंबर २०२५ रोजी सकाळी १० वाजेपासून ते मंगळवार, दिनांक २ डिसेंबर २०२५ रोजी दुपारी ४ वाजेपर्यंत… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) December 2, 2025

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier stated that the work would conclude within a 30-hour block, from 10 AM on Monday, 1 December, to 4 PM on Tuesday, 2 December 2025. However, in an update posted on X on Tuesday evening, officials said technical difficulties had delayed the process, extending the completion time to 10 PM.

Phased Activation to Begin Post Completion

Once the connection work is wrapped up, engineers will begin activating the newly linked pipeline in phases. This staggered restoration is necessary to stabilise pressure across the network and prevent any immediate hydraulic stress on the system.

Residents in several parts of the city experienced reduced supply or complete shutdowns since Monday as the pipeline remained offline. Officials say the gradual reopening will allow water to reach all divisions smoothly over the next several hours.

Major Divisions to Benefit from Stabilised Supply

The completion of the pipeline connection is expected to bring smoother and more reliable supply to multiple city zones. These include A, B, C, E, F South and F North wards, along with eastern suburban divisions such as M East, M West, L, S and N.

The Amar Mahal tunnel upgrades form part of Mumbai’s long-term water distribution strengthening plan, aimed at reducing leakage, improving pressure and enhancing resilience during peak-demand months. Once fully stabilised, the new link is expected to ease the load on older pipelines and ensure more consistent supply across affected neighbourhoods.

