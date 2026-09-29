Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Holds Off On 10% Rollback Despite 96.54 Per Cent Lake Stock, Cites El Niño Risk

Mumbai’s seven water-supply lakes are nearly full, but the BMC says the decision on restoring normal supply will depend on future water availability and state consultations | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 29, 2026: Mumbai’s seven lakes currently hold 13.98 lakh million litres (ML) of water—96.54% of their total capacity—enough to meet the city’s needs until May 17, 2027. However, the looming impact of El Niño could push up temperatures and evaporation, potentially depleting the stock faster than projected.

Any decision to withdraw water cuts will be taken only after discussions with the state government, civic authorities clarified at the BMC General Body meeting on Tuesday.

The demand to scrap the 10 per cent water cut gained momentum in the civic house, with Leader of Opposition Kishori Pednekar citing the hardship faced by residents.

Corporators across parties supported the demand, while BJP members cautioned against a hasty rollback, citing drought conditions in parts of Maharashtra.

Calls To Address Water Shortages

Leader of House and BJP group leader Ganesh Khankar called for a crackdown on water theft and questioned the 40% staff shortage in the BMC’s Hydraulic Engineering Department. Corporators also flagged acute shortages in hilly areas and slums, demanding stronger measures to improve supply in vulnerable pockets.

Mayor Ritu Tawde too flagged the potential impact of El Niño and urged the administration to decide on the water cut after consultations with the state government.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said record July rainfall had averted a major water crisis. Lake levels surged from around 7% at the start of July to nearly 89% by July 21, but increased by only about eight percentage points through August and September. “Had Mumbai not received the heavy July rainfall, the city could have faced a serious water-supply crisis next year,” Bangar said.

500 MLD Daily Deficit

Mumbai currently receives around 4,100 MLD against demand of nearly 4,600 MLD, leaving a daily deficit of about 500 MLD even under normal conditions.

Up To 35% Water Lost

The city loses an estimated 32–35% of its water daily through leakages and theft, Bangar said. Cutting wastage by just 10% could save nearly 400 MLD, he added—nearly enough to cover most of the present daily deficit.

1,040 MLD More By 2030

The BMC is banking on new projects to bridge the long-term supply gap. Planned additions include 440 MLD from the Gargai dam, 400 MLD from the Manori desalination project and around 200 MLD from the Versova desalination project.

If completed by 2030, the projects are expected to add around 1,040 MLD, taking Mumbai’s supply capacity to nearly 5,140 MLD.

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Recharge, Reuse And Tanker Regulation

The civic administration is also pushing well recharge, water reuse and rainwater harvesting, including stricter implementation of rainwater-harvesting provisions in new buildings.

A new policy to regulate water tankers in water-scarce areas and curb possible irregularities is also being drafted. Bangar said it is expected to be placed before the relevant committees and implemented within one to two months of approval.

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