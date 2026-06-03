Mumbai Water Crisis: Thousands Of Litres Lost In Saki Naka Pipeline Leak Amid 10 Per Cent Water Cut, BMC Rushes Repairs

Water gushes onto Andheri-Kurla Road in Saki Naka before BMC teams swiftly repair the pipeline leak amid Mumbai's ongoing water shortage | File Photo

Mumbai, June 3: Amid ongoing water cuts in the city, thousands of litres of water were lost due to a pipeline leak on Andheri-Kurla Road in Saki Naka on Wednesday morning.

The civic team of L Ward swiftly attended to the complaint and repaired the leak after it was reported through the MARG (Management and Redressal of Grievances) grievance redressal system.

The pipeline leak came to light after a video showing water gushing out like a fountain and inundating a stretch of Andheri-Kurla Road near Lathia Rubber Company in Saki Naka went viral on social media.

Following a complaint registered on the BMC's MARG (Management and Redressal of Grievances) platform, a team from L Ward rushed to the spot and promptly repaired the leak.

Civic team responds swiftly

"Our team of engineers immediately reached the site and took swift action to stop the leakage. The necessary repair work was carried out and the situation was brought under control," said Dhanaji Hirlekar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of L Ward.

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Leak occurs during citywide water shortage

Meanwhile, the leakage occurred at a time when the city is facing a 10 per cent water cut amid declining lake levels. Mumbai's seven lakes currently hold only 2.13 lakh million litres (ML) of water, or 15.30 per cent of their total capacity, making any loss of water a matter of concern.

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