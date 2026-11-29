Mumbai Water Crisis Looms As Seven Lakes' Stock Drops To 74.48%, 13.28 Percentage Points Below Last Year | Photo Credit: Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Water cuts in Mumbai could intensify as inadequate rainfall this year has led to a significant decline in water stock across the seven lakes supplying the city. As of November 29, the combined water stock stood at 74.48%, against 87.76% on the corresponding day last year – a decline of 13.28%.

Mumbai receives 4,100 million litres of water daily from Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Vihar and Tulsi lakes. To meet the city’s annual water requirements, the seven lakes need a combined water stock of 14,47,363 million litres.

However, with the monsoon playing truant this year, the available stock stood at just 10,78,032 million litres as of November 29. The El Niño effect has further heightened uncertainty over the timing and quantum of rainfall in 2027. Consequently, managing the city’s water supply until August 2027 poses a major challenge for the civic body.

A 100% water stock across the seven dams by the end of October is sufficient to meet Mumbai’s annual water requirements. However, a 10% water cut has been in force in Mumbai since May 15, while inadequate rainfall this monsoon has compounded the situation. Adding to the woes, the Meteorological Department has predicted that the El Niño effect will persist until February 2027.

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