Mumbai Water Crisis: BMC To Map Shortage-Hit Areas, Plan Zone-Wise Full Supply Days

BMC plans to identify water-shortage hotspots and address supply gaps through targeted zone-wise scheduling | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, September 10, 2026: Amid mounting complaints of water shortages across Mumbai, the BMC administration is set to map the worst-hit areas and investigate the reasons behind the shortfall. Based on the findings, authorities plan to introduce a zone-wise water supply schedule, ensuring full-fledged supply to affected pockets on specific days of the week.

Mumbai’s weather has swung from one extreme to another over the past two months. After the city recorded 1,176.5 mm of rainfall in July, among its highest ever, the following month brought a sharp reversal, with August witnessing its second-lowest rainfall in 35 years.

With the state government directing the civic administration to ensure adequate water availability until the next monsoon, the BMC imposed a 10 per cent water cut from May 15, citing the impact of El Niño.

With the city’s seven lakes currently holding 13.95 lakh million litres (ML), or 96 per cent of their combined water stock, pressure is mounting on the civic administration to reconsider the restrictions.

Against this backdrop, corporators have been demanding that the BMC withdraw the water cut during Ganeshotsav, scheduled from September 14 to 25, when water demand is expected to rise.

Zone-Wise Supply Planning

However, despite the administration ruling out any rollback of the water cuts, civic authorities have begun micro-level planning to tackle shortages in the affected areas.

"We are mapping distribution units and sub-zones reporting a high number of water shortage complaints. The complaints will be analysed against the demand and supply in each zone. Where inadequate supply is identified as the cause, specific days will be earmarked for full-fledged water supply. If the supply is found to be adequate despite continued complaints, the focus will shift to identifying leakages in the distribution network,” an official said.

A senior civic official said nearly half of September has passed with no significant rainfall forecast over the next 20 days. “The city’s daily water demand is around 4,600 ML, while the current supply is only 4,100 ML, leaving a deficit of about 500 ML a day. In the absence of a Plan B, water cuts and conservation measures may be the only options if the lakes fail to receive 14.47 lakh ML of water by October 1. This storage is considered necessary to ensure water supply through the entire year,” the official said.

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Seven Lakes Supply Mumbai

The BMC supplies around 4,100 ML of water daily from seven lakes. Two—Tulsi and Vihar—are located within Mumbai, while Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa are located 100–175 km away across Palghar, Thane and Nashik districts.

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