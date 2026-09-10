Mumbai: BMC Refuses To Roll Back 10 Per Cent Water Cut Despite 96 Pc Stock, Cites Weak September Rainfall

BMC has retained Mumbai’s 10% water cut despite lakes being 96% full, citing concerns over rainfall and reserves | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: Corporators across party lines demanded a rollback of the four-month-old 10 per cent water cut in BMC's Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday.

However, the BMC administration refused, warning that a dry September could squeeze reserves despite 96 per cent water stock. Hoping for four-five days of October rain to replenish stocks, the civic authorities clarified that until then, the cut stays.

The city’s water woes came under sharp attack as corporators across party lines cornered the BMC over shortages, leakages, ageing pipelines and low-pressure supply across several wards.

From the demand to withdraw the water cut to allegations of massive leakage, water theft and a tanker lobby, corporators sought answers from the administration.

Corporators Raise Supply Concerns

Shiv Sena (UBT) Shraddha Jadhav questioned when the water cut would finally be withdrawn, while BJP corporator Shivkumar Jha accused the BMC of putting Mumbaikars through a ‘water emergency’ just ahead of Ganeshotsav.

MNS group leader Yashwant Killedar said residents may question elected representatives rather than the administration, despite Mumbai’s persistent supply woes.

He pointed to the city’s ageing British-era pipelines and poor supply in slum areas. While AIMIM group leader Zamir Qureshi claimed nearly 500 million litres of water is lost to leakages every day.

Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Anjali Naik raised concerns over inadequate water supply in the hilly areas of Chembur-Govandi. Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Deepmal Badhe pointed out that despite assurances of 24-hour water supply in Mulund, several areas, including Bhandup, continue to face shortages and supply-related problems.

Congress corporator Anjata Yadav suggested desilting Mumbai’s wells and using the water for non-potable purposes, potentially easing pressure on the city’s drinking-water network.

BMC Defends Water Cut

However, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma said, "Mumbai’s lakes are currently 96% full, but rainfall has been below expectations and another weak September could put pressure on reserves. Available water stock needs to be conserved and used judiciously,” Sharma said.

He added that the BMC is mapping 5,500 km of water pipelines across a 6,500-km network to identify sections requiring replacement. The civic body is also studying ways to tap wells, springs and other natural water sources.

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The lake stock will be reviewed after September to determine the further course of action. Standing Committee chief Prabhakar Shinde stressed the need to tap wells and other storage sources to strengthen Mumbai’s water security.

The BMC has imposed a 10 per cent water cut from May 15.

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