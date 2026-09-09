Mumbai Water Crisis: BMC Corporators Demand Rollback Of 10 Per Cent Water Cut Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2026

BMC corporators have sought an urgent review of Mumbai’s water restrictions amid complaints of inadequate supply in several areas | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 8, 2026: Despite Mumbai’s seven lakes holding 13.95 lakh million litres (ML)—nearly 96 per cent of their total capacity—several corporators flagged inadequate water supply in their wards at BMC's general body meeting on Tuesday.

With Ganeshotsav approaching, they demanded an immediate rollback of the 10 per cent water cut imposed from May 15, questioning the need for restrictions when the city’s reservoirs are nearly full.

Water Shortage In Malad

NCP corporator Ajit Raorane took a point of order in the civic house about a water shortage in Kurar village and Dindoshi area in Malad. Raorane staged a protest outside the BMC office during the ward committee meeting of P North and P South ward in Malad, sitting on the ground with empty vessels.

However, the concerned officials of the ward did not meet the corporators nor tried to resolve the issue, alleged Raorane. He demanded an inquiry on the matter in the civic house.

BJP corporator Tejinder Tiwana slammed the civic administration over the water crisis, saying Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone 4) Bhagyashree Kapse refused to intervene despite appeals for an urgent meeting with a delegation.

Kapse reportedly said water supply was solely the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department’s responsibility. Calling the response “heartless” as citizens struggle for a basic necessity, Tiwana urged corporators to rise above party lines and unite in support of the public, extending his backing to the sit-in protest.

Corporators Question Water Cut

Shiv Sena (Shinde) group leader Amey Ghole slammed the civic administration over Mumbai’s ongoing water crisis, questioning why elected corporators were being treated with such disregard.

He alleged that residents were struggling even to receive basic water supply and questioned the role of the “tanker mafia” amid the shortage.

Ghole also reminded the administration of the alliance manifesto’s promise of providing 24-hour water supply and demanded that the water cut imposed during the Ganeshotsav festival be scrapped.

He sought a joint meeting between corporators and civic officials and demanded that action be taken on the issues within two days.

Shiv Sena corporator Umesh Mane and Improvement Committee chairperson Sandhya Doshi also demanded that the water cut be rolled back, citing the festive season and the difficulties being faced by residents.

Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar said residents were calling corporators even at midnight to complain about not receiving water. “We need a permanent solution and will not cooperate if corporators are not treated with respect,” Khankar said.

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Meeting Called To Address Issues

Around 27 corporators participated in the discussion, which continued for nearly three hours. Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, who chaired the meeting in the absence of Mayor Ritu Tawde, said a meeting would be held at his office with the concerned corporators and officials from P Ward. He also directed the BMC administration to submit a written reply on the issues raised by the corporators.

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