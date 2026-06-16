Mumbai Water Crisis: BMC Suspends Supply To Construction Sites, Pools As Reservoir Levels Drop To 10.35 Per Cent; Imposes Fresh Curbs

BMC has tightened water conservation measures across Mumbai as reservoir levels continue to decline ahead of monsoon inflows | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 16: As Mumbai grapples with shrinking water reserves, the BMC has rolled out a series of stringent conservation measures from Wednesday.

Under the new restrictions, water connections to ongoing construction sites and swimming pools will be temporarily disconnected, while new construction-related water connections have been suspended until further notice.

Additionally, a 20 per cent water cut has been imposed on industrial, commercial and sports club establishments. The civic body has warned of strict action against anyone found wasting or misusing potable water as it moves to conserve the city's rapidly dwindling water reserves.

Mumbai's water situation continues to worsen, with reservoir stocks falling to just 1.49 lakh million litres (ML), or 10.35 per cent of total capacity, as of June 16.

The city, which requires around 4,664 ML of water daily, currently receives about 4,100 ML from the BMC and has been under a 10 per cent water cut since May 15. With the monsoon yet to arrive, the civic body is under mounting pressure to stretch the remaining reserves until lake inflows begin.

Acting on directives from the state government, the BMC has imposed additional restrictions on non-essential water use, effective June 17. The restrictions were finalised following a high-level meeting at the BMC headquarters to assess the city's depleting water reserves.

Construction Sites, Pools Face Supply Suspension

A senior civic official said, "Under the new restrictions, water supply to construction sites and swimming pools will be suspended, while no new or additional water connections will be sanctioned until reservoir levels improve. Industrial, commercial and sports club establishments will face a 20 per cent supply cut, while bottled and aerated water units will receive water only to meet essential drinking needs."

The official added, "We are also seeking to reduce dependence on potable water by directing institutions and public utilities to use tanker, borewell and treated wastewater for activities such as road cleaning, gardening and vehicle washing. Major establishments, including Central and Western Railway, RCF, HPCL, BPCL, the Navy, MIDC and BPT, have been instructed to maximise the use of recycled sewage water for routine and operational requirements."

Long-Term Water Projects Still Awaited

The city has faced repeated water crises over the years, forcing 15–30 per cent water cuts in 2009, 2014, 2015, 2020, 2022 and 2023. Yet despite these recurring warnings, long-term alternatives have moved at a slow pace.

Projects like the 200 ML daily desalination plant at Manori and the 450 ML daily Gargai Dam in Palghar are still far from reality, leaving Mumbai with limited fallback options whenever the monsoon weakens or arrives late.

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Water Stock As On June 16

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