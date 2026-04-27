Mumbai Water Crisis: BMC Likely To Impose 10 Per Cent Water Cuts From May As El Niño Threat Looms

Mumbai faces possible water cuts as BMC monitors lake reserves amid El Niño concerns | File Photo

Mumbai, April 27: El Niño has disrupted southwest monsoon patterns, raising fears of a deficient rainfall year and deepening Mumbai’s already fragile water security.

Officials caution that low lake levels could increase water scarcity in the city. Facing depleting reserves, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to enforce a 10% water cut from the first week of May to ensure supply lasts till August.

City dependent entirely on seven lakes

The BMC currently supplies around 4,000 ML of water daily to Mumbai against a demand of 4,463 ML. The city has no alternative water sources and depends entirely on seven lakes, which are replenished during the monsoon season.

Mumbai’s total annual water requirement is estimated at 14.47 lakh ML, with storage typically peaking during the four-month monsoon period. As of April 27, the city’s water stock stands at 28.79%, or about 4.16 lakh ML, which is expected to last until the end of July under current consumption levels.

Officials cite delayed rains, higher evaporation

“With El Niño influencing weather patterns, the June–August period is likely to see below-normal rainfall and higher temperatures, leading to increased evaporation. The city’s lakes generally start filling from late June and attain full storage by August. In view of these factors, we are considering a water cut to extend the availability of current reserves till the end of August,” said a senior civic official.

Reserve stock approval awaited

The BMC is awaiting approval from the state government for the use of reserve water stock for Mumbai, including 68,000 ML from Upper Vaitarna lake and 1.13 lakh ML from Bhatsa lake, to be utilised in the event of a delayed monsoon.

The situation is being closely monitored, while authorities continue to emphasise public awareness campaigns aimed at promoting water conservation and preventing wastage.

Leakages and wastage remain major concern

According to BMC data, around 34% of water is lost due to leakage and theft, while the city also wastes several million litres daily on non-drinking uses such as washing, bathing, and gardening.

Despite repeated appeals by the BMC for water conservation, limited on-ground action has been taken, said Vinod Gholap, Chairperson of Fight for Right Foundation.

He noted that if the estimated 1,200 ML lost due to leakages and the additional large volumes wasted on non-essential uses were saved, citizens would not have to face recurring water shortages.

Also Watch:

Water stock in seven lakes (April 27)

Lakes.....current level....overflow level (all figures in metres)

Upper Vaitarna..597.92.....603.51

Modak Sagar....151.74....163.15

Tansa...121.87.....128.63

Middle Vaitarna....259.25.....285

Bhatsa...119.10.....142.07

Vehar...77.55...80.12

Tulsi...134.83.......139.17

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