Mumbai: Watchdog Foundation Raises Concern Over Lack Of Christian Representation In Maharashtra State Minorities Commission

Maharashtra State Minorities Commission | FPJ

Christian community groups have pointed out that the recently-constituted Maharashtra State Minorities Commission does not have a Christian among its nine members.

In a letter to the state Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, Watchdog Foundation, said that it seems that for the Mahayuti government, Christians do not matter. Taking this fact into consideration, the group has asked the community to vote ‘wisely’ in the assembly elections on November 20.

The commission, a body under the Minorities Development Department, has six Muslims, two Jains, and a Sikh as members. Christians are the second largest religious minority in the state after Muslims.

In its letter, Watchdog Foundation said that the fact that there was no Christian in the state’s minorities’ commission was a matter of ‘grave concern’. ‘It deeply disheartening to note that there is no Christian representative in the Commission, despite the substantial contributions and presence of the Christian community in Maharashtra.”

The letter added, “This omission raises a fundamental question: Do Christians matter to the Mahayuti government? The absence of representation undermines the principles of inclusion and fairness that are crucial to democracy and harmonious governance.

The Watchdog Foundation said the Christian community has always played a vital role in the state's development through its contributions in education, healthcare, social welfare, and other sectors. Ignoring their voice in a body specifically meant to address minority concerns sends a message of neglect and indifference, the group said.

“We urge you to reconsider the appointments and ensure that the Commission reflects the true diversity of Maharashtra's minorities. It is imperative to address this issue promptly to reaffirm the government’s commitment to inclusivity and equality,” said advocate Godfrey Pimenta of Watchdog Foundation in the letter. “With the upcoming elections on 20th November, we appeal to all citizens of Maharashtra to recognise the importance of their vote in shaping a government that values every community.”