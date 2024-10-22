Mumbai: Watchdog Foundation Raises Alarm Over Non-Functional Baggage Scanners At CSMT, Highlighting Security Concerns

Watchdog Foundation raises concerns over non-functional baggage scanners at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, highlighting security risks for commuters | File Photo (Vijay Gohil)

Mumbai: The baggage scanners at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), one of India’s busiest railway stations, Out of three, one baggage scanner was operational till 2023 end and also two baggage scanners now working since 2022. The Watchdog Foundation has raised alarms over this situation, highlighting the critical role these scanners play in detecting explosives and dangerous items.

In an email to the General Manager of Central Railway on Tuesday, the Watchdog Foundation pointed out that three older baggage scanners are currently lying unused outside the station. Godfrey Pimenta of the Watchdog Foundation emphasized that the absence of functional scanners poses significant security risks for commuters.

According to railway officials, the scanners have not been operational since completing their codal life somewhere in 2022, and a procurement process for new machines is already underway. In the interim, manual checks are being conducted using alternative instruments.

CSMT, which serves as the headquarters of Central Railway, manages over a thousand trains daily including long distance as well as suburban and sees a footfall of more than 10 lakh passengers. Samir Chowdhury, a regular commuter from Byculla, stressed the importance of reinstating security measures, saying, "Ensuring the station's security arrangements is of utmost importance."

Another passenger, Pramod Sawant from Nagpur who was in Mumbai on Tuesday, echoed this sentiment, calling for the immediate installation of new scanners for enhanced security.

A senior Central Railway official confirmed that the procurement of new X-ray baggage scanners is in progress, assuring that installation will occur soon. The official stated, “The procurement of new machines is underway, and the installation of these machines is expected shortly.”