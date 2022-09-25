Mumbai: 'Was drunk', says man arrested for making bomb threat call

Representational Image |

The Santacruz police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly making a bomb threat call to a Santacruz-based businessman. The suspect, who is also associated with a political party, after the arrest confessed to the cops that he dialled the complainant in an inebriated state. The arrested man has been identified as Ranjit Kumar Sahani.

On the evening of September 21, the complainant (50) received a series of messages and video calls from an unknown person last week. In some of the messages, the sender asked the complainant to send the contact number of the latter's party leader. When the complainant asked the caller about his name and other details, the person identified himself only as Ranjit from Bihar. He further said that he has been fervently trying to meet the party leader. Ranjit also told the complainant that he also visited a hospital in Hyderabad in a bid to meet the leader, but could not meet him there. Asserting that he needs to urgently meet the leader, Ranjit made a video call to the complainant and showed him Charminar, confirming that he had come to Hyderabad for meeting the party leader. He also sent his Aadhar Card images of one Ranjit Kumar Sahani

By this time, the complainant realised that something is amiss in the caller's behaviour and so he started recording the call. When the businessman asked Ranjit about his intentions, he immediately said that he wants to carry out blasts across India. The complainant then informed the police on Wednesday and even shared the call recording.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered on Thursday (Sept 22) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"After being apprehended from south Mumbai, the suspect was produced before the court, which remanded him to three days in police custody. During interrogation, he claimed that he had made the call under the influence of intoxication. He also said that he is addicted to alcohol. We are verifying his claims," said Santacruz police station senior inspector Balasaheb Tambe.