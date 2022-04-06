Mumbai: Warmer nights in store for Mumbaikars

Mumbai: There are warmer nights in store for Mumbaikars, with the minimum temperature of the city reaching 27 °C on Wednesday.

Night temperatures in the city have been steadily rising over the last two-three days, with the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz on Wednesday being 27°C, while it was a degree lower in Colaba. These temperatures were higher than other warmer regions of the state like Jalgaon and Nanded, which recorded minimum temperatures of 25°C and 25.6°C respectively.

The highest minimum temperature recorded in Maharashtra was in Solapur with 27.5°C, marginally higher than that of Santacruz.

According to the India Meteorological Department, in the coming days, there will be sunny days and higher minimum temperatures in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded in the city during the day was 33.8 °C in Santacruz and 34.0 °C in Colaba. Elsewhere in Maharashtra, maximum temperatures were above 40 °C - Solapur (40.6 °C), Parbhani (42.2 °C), Pune (40.1 °C), Malegaon (41.6 °C), Nanded (42.0 °C), Baramati (40.1 °C) and Jalna (41.3 °C). Parbhani recorded the highest temperature in the state.

After a heatwave recently swept through most of Maharashtra, in Mumbai, there has been an overall rise in temperature. The state health department has also reported four deaths due to heatstroke across Maharashtra in the last one week – two deaths were reported in Jalgaon, and one each in Akola and Osmanabad. The IMD has advised the citizens to wear light-coloured, loose clothing while stepping outside their homes and avoid direct exposure to the sun, if possible.

As recently as April 1, a drop in morning temperatures had been observed in Pune and Baramati, even as a heatwave raged in several other parts of Maharashtra, with a minimum temperature of 14.5 °C being recorded in these two places.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:33 PM IST