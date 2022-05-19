Mumbai: War of words between Aaditya Thackeray and Ashish Shelar over pre-monsoon works

Estranged allies Shiv Sena and BJP on Thursday were engaged in a war of words over the ongoing pre-monsoon work conducted by BMC and other agencies in Mumbai. The Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray listed out slew of works being carried out saying that the focus has been laid by all agencies to avoid waterlogging, potholes and casualties due to landslides. Nearly 30000 houses are being built in three years in which residents from sites of possible landslides will be shifted. Aaditya said Mumbai may face extreme monsoon but the administration is fully prepared. ‘’If Mumbai witnesses over 200 mm of rain in a day, any city, not just Mumbai will see floods,’’ he noted.

On the other hand, BJP legislator Ashish Shelar likened the figures provided by the BMC administration of pre-monsoon works to Ratan Khatri’s numbers. Despite being in power for 25 long years, if they (Shiv Sena) cannot guarantee security, Aaditya Thackeray must apologise to Mumbaikars, he said.

‘’I do not pay attention to the critics. I don't want to answer them. Criticism, accusations are made. If they (Ashish Shelar) have some good ideas and if they give us suggestions, we will definitely consider them,’’ retorted Aditya to Shelar’s accusations.

‘’More funds had been approved for the PWD and the assistant commissioners were hitting ground zero to take stock of the situation and instructions had been given to finish the work on time,’’ said Aaditya. He added that the city is preparing for monsoons in advance to get in control of the situation. The BMC and NDRF teams have been directed to be in coordination.

Aaditya said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had directed BMC to complete all pre-monsoon work, like cleaning of drains to avoid outbreak of any contagious disease, amid growing concerns over the alarming coronavirus situation.

However, Shelar claimed that the BMC authorities are absconding, leaving Mumbaikars to fend for themselves and barely 35% of the nullah cleanliness work is being done. ‘’In the forthcoming monsoon, neither Mumbaikars nor their property is safe and only the BMC administration and the ruling Shiv Sena is responsible for this mess.

‘’Neither our guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray nor our Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are bothered about Mumbai or the safety of Mumbaikars,’’ he claimed.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 08:50 PM IST