Mumbai: Want to bid goodbye to bumper-to-bumper traffic this year? Check the list of infrastructure projects that will open up in 2022

Want to bid goodbye to bumper-to-bumper traffic this year? Of course, you do. But one will have to rely on promises made by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for some crucial connections this year “if all goes as planned”, as the popular official saying goes. The Free Press Journal brings you a list of infrastructure projects that will open up in 2022.

New Metro Lines After 8 Years

The 20-km stretch of Metro Line 2A and 7 between Dhanukarwadi and Aarey will soon be made operational for public use. The dynamic trial run on this stretch is already being undertaken and the certificate of Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) is awaited. Another final certification from the Railway Safety Board and, voila, the commercial operations will start with 10 rakes on these two corridors. In fact, it is after eight years that the city will get two Metro corridors. Till date, Mumbai has only a single 11-km Metro line operational between Ghatkopar and Versova.

SCLR Extension

The MMRDA aims to complete the elevated stretch of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road by this year. Already 60 per cent of project work is complete. The ongoing project will connect Kapadia junction with Vakola junction and is expected to reduce traffic congestion at BKC and Kalina. Once operational, motorists going from BKC will be able to reach the Western Express Highway in less than 15 minutes using the elevated corridor. At present, the CST Road in Kurla West, BKC and Kalina areas (all dotted with scrap and used motor part shops and garages) witnesses heavy traffic during peak hours. The work on the 3.8-km project started in 2017. At an estimated cost of over Rs 400 crore, the four-lane flyover will have one arm going towards Kurla and another towards BKC.

Chedda Nagar Junction Decongestion

This year, the MMRDA is likely to open one flyover and one underpass of the ongoing Chedda Nagar Junction improvement plan. With the completion of Santacruz Link Road and Eastern Freeway projects, heavy traffic has been clogging the junction. It is like a nightmarish bump after a smooth ride. There is a unidirectional (Thane to Mumbai) two-lane flyover and a subway at this junction that are not adequate for the current situation. As a solution, the MMRDA has undertaken this project that has four components, including the allied road improvement works as follows:

1. A four-lane vehicular subway at Kamraj Nagar across Eeastern Express Highway (north of the existing Garodia Nagar subway).

2. A three-lane flyover from Sion to Thane parallel to the existing flyover.

3. A two-lane elevated arm from the existing Chheda Nagar flyover connecting the Santacruz Link Road up the ramp along the service road of Eastern Express Highway.

4. A two-lane flyover at Level 2 in the direction from Mankhurd to Thane crossing the existing flyover.

Water Taxi

The much awaited Water Taxi between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will start this year and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate it. Once operational, it will reduce travel time to a mere 30 minutes from two hours. The routes include International Cruise Terminal to Elephanta, Domestic Cruise Terminal to Rewas, Karanjade, Dharamtar, Domestic Cruise Terminal to Belapur, Nerul, Vashi and Airoli and DCT to Khanderi islands and JNPT. The service has been handed over to four private operators.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 11:13 PM IST