Mumbai: Wadala Police Arrests 35-Year-Old Bangladeshi National Staying Illegally In India; Forged Documents Seized

A 35-year-old Bangladeshi national, who has been living in India since 2009 illegally, was arrested by the Wadala police on Thursday.

The arrested accused is identified as Mohammad Yunus Ismail, who hails from Noakhali district in Bangladesh. In 2009, he entered India illegally, citing mental frustration in his home country due to poverty and unemployment, as conveyed to the police. He made this decision to financially support his family.

Anti-Terrorist Cell alerted about the Bangladeshi national

The police were tipped off about Ismail by an informant. According to the police, they learned that a man had been working in a garage at Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar near Sunni Rehmani Masjid, BPT gate number 5 in the Wadala area. The Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) of the Wadala police station was alerted, and a team was formed. The team was on standby on Wednesday late at night to keep an eye on Ismail’s movements.

After confirming his identity with the informant, the police initiated the interrogation. Initially, the police stated that he kept denying, but later he confessed to being a Bangladeshi national.

Forged documents seized

The police found forged documents in his possession, including an Aadhar Card under the name Mohammad Hanif Abdul Shaikh. They also found Ismail’s mobile phone, which he used to contact his family members back in Bangladesh. The phone also had a banking mobile application that he used to transfer money to his family from India.

Ismail has been arrested for cheating, forgery, and other relevant offences.