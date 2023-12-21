Navi Mumbai: ATS Detains 2 Bangladeshi Nationals Illegally Staying In Kamothe, Investigation Underway

Representational photo | File

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad received a tip-off that two Bangladeshi nationals were staying illegally in the area of ​​Kamothe Gaon.

Based on the confidential information received by Anti-Terrorism Squad, Vikhroli, the following two Bangladeshi nationals have been detained in a raid on December 20 at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai. They have been identified as Khalil Mainuddin Syed, a 30-year-old labourer; and Hashumullah Hasan Shaikh, 22-year-old labourer. Both stayed stayed at Mhatre House in Sector-14, Kamothe.

Investigation underway

The above two persons have been detained and handed over to Kamothe Police Station for further action. A case registered against him at Kamothe Police Station, Navi Mumbai, Reg.No.349/23 Section 38 (A), 6 O Indian Passport Act and Section 14 O. A case has been registered under the Foreign Nationals Act and further investigation is being conducted by the Kamothe Police Station.

Panvel police arrests 3 Bangladeshi nationals for staying illegally

Panvel police have arrested a person for allegedly helping some people immigrate illegally into India. According to police, Rubel Anumiya Shikder, 29, helped some people cross the border and facilitated their stay arrangement at Sector 1, Karanjade. Rubel is also accused in his wife's murder in Bangladesh and was absconding.