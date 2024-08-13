 Mumbai: VJTI Hosts Alumni Connect Event To Bridge Academia And Industry, Exploring New Placement & Internship Opportunities
Organised by the training and placement office on August 10, the campus event provided a platform for alumni to reconnect with their alma mater and for industry professionals to engage with the current VJTI community.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 04:19 AM IST
Veermata Jijabai Technological Instititute, a premier autonomous engineering college in Mumbai |

Mumbai: The Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) recently organised an industry alumni connect event “to strengthen the bridge between academia and industry”.

Organised by the training and placement office on August 10, the campus event provided a platform for alumni to reconnect with their alma mater and for industry professionals to engage with the current VJTI community, said the institute.

Around 50 alumni and representatives from more than 25 leading industries were in attendance. Discussions were held on exploring new avenues for student placements and internship, the institute added.

VJTI Director Dr Sachin D Kore presented research activities, including recent development in laboratories and corporate social responsibility initiatives. Later, ex-principal and alumnus of 1958 civil batch, Dr VN Gupchup appraised the professional achievements of the students.

According to the VJTI, the initiative reinforced the strong bonds between the institute and its alumni, while also highlighting the commitment to provide students with industry exposure and opportunities.

