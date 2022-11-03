Mumbai: Visitors to the Chief Minister’s Office at Mantralaya to get entry after 2 pm

Mantralaya, South Mumbai | File

Mumbai: Amid rising number of visitors in Mantralaya and especially on the 6th floor which houses the Chief Minister’s Office, the Maharashtra Government has taken a decision to restrict entry to control the crowd. Henceforth, the visitors' entry is allowed only after 2 pm. These restrictions have been made applicable from Thursday.

The government has also put restrictions on the number of people coming in the legislators’ vehicles. As per new norms, the legislators’ personal assistants can enter the Mantralaya.

The restrictions have been imposed as the number of visitors to Mantralaya and the Chief Minister’s Office in particular has increased since the Shinde Fadnavis government came to power on June 30. On the cabinet meeting day, the number of visitors in Mantralaya is quite high and the police find it difficult to control them.

According to the Mantralaya sources, the visitors will be allowed an entry in the Chief Minister’s Office after 2 pm as they will have to queue up at the assigned place.

It will be mandatory to display identity cards by the officers and staff working in Mantralaya and those coming from outside. Besides, journalists will also have to wear their identity cards for the entry.