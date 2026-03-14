Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Wheelchair User Struggling With Incomplete Ramp Access At Dadar Railway Station | Aamchi Mumbai Instagram Page

Mumbai: A video circulating on social media has drawn attention to accessibility concerns at Dadar railway station after a wheelchair user was seen struggling to navigate the station due to incomplete ramp access.

The video, shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Aamchi Mumbai’, shows a man in a wheelchair attempting to reach the railway platform with the help of his friend. The friend is seen pushing the wheelchair up a ramp at the station; however, upon reaching the end of the ramp, they encounter two staircases instead a ramp, making it impossible for the wheelchair user to proceed further.

In the video, the man narrating the incident questions the purpose of the ramp if it does not lead to an accessible route beyond a certain point. Expressing frustration, he says that a person with a disability can reach only up to that point, but cannot move further because of the stairs at the end.

“A disabled person can come till here, but what beyond that?” he asks in the video, questioning the planning behind the infrastructure. He further wonders who designed and constructed the ramp and for what purpose, pointing out that basic accessibility considerations appear to have been overlooked.

The video shows the man and his friend pausing at the end of the ramp as they look at the staircases ahead, highlighting the practical challenges faced by persons with disabilities while using public transport infrastructure.

Incidents such as these have once again sparked discussions about the need for fully accessible and inclusive infrastructure at railway stations, particularly at major transit hubs like Dadar, which handles a large number of commuters every day.

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