Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Popcorn Vendor Urinating By Roadside, Then Handling Food Without Washing Hands; Sparks Hygiene Concerns

News 9 Screengrab

Mumbai: A video circulating widely on social media has raised serious concerns over food hygiene after a roadside popcorn vendor was allegedly caught urinating on the roadside and then returning to serve customers food without washing his hands.

The video, which has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), was originally shared by the Instagram handle ‘News9’. In the clip, the vendor is seen relieving himself by the side of a road before walking back to his popcorn stall located across the street.

A shocking incident involving a popcorn vendor has sparked outrage after he was allegedly seen urinating in public and then returning to his stall to pack popcorn without washing his hands. The incident has raised serious concerns about public health and hygiene among customers… pic.twitter.com/okNnpwv3fn — News9 (@News9Tweets) March 11, 2026

The individual recording the video narrates the incident while filming the vendor’s actions. According to the person behind the camera, he initially expected the vendor to wash his hands before returning to work. However, the vendor allegedly skipped this step and immediately resumed handling food. Visuals from the video show the man using his bare hands to pack popcorn into plastic packets shortly after returning to the stall.

The incident has triggered a debate online about hygiene practices among roadside food vendors. In the video, the person recording the clip comments on the often-heard argument that consumers should support local vendors instead of buying packaged snacks from larger brands or stores.

Responding to this, the person filming questions the hygiene standards at some roadside stalls, suggesting that such practices could discourage customers from purchasing food from local vendors. “People say support local vendors rather than expensive popcorn brands,” but then he questions ‘With this hygiene?’

Moments later, another customer approaches the stall, and the vendor is again seen serving popcorn using the same unwashed hands.

The video has since drawn widespread reactions from social media users, many expressing concern over food safety and calling for stricter monitoring of street food vendors. Several users pointed out that maintaining basic hygiene standards is critical to ensure public health.

