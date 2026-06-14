Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Children Allegedly Cleaning Wadala Drain Without Safety Gear, Sparks Outrage

Mumbai: A video showing children allegedly being made to clean a drain in Wadala without proper safety equipment has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among netizens. The incident has raised serious concerns over child labour, unsafe working conditions and the role of contractors engaged for civic work.

The video, shared on X by user Trupti Garg, shows children allegedly cleaning a drain in Wadala. In the visuals, the children can be seen working without basic safety gear such as gloves, boots or protective equipment while handling dirty water and garbage. The only visible protective item on them appears to be a safety jacket.

Forget child labour..no human being should be allowed to enter these drains!



BMC pays huge amounts to contractors for this work. Why can’t they use machinery, which would make the job faster, safer and more efficient?



Just to save money, they are putting human lives at risk!… pic.twitter.com/68AVitaLhZ — Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) June 14, 2026

The drain water is visibly filthy and filled with garbage and waste. The children are seen using sticks and their bare hands to clear the drain, raising questions over the safety measures followed during such work.

Calling out the incident, Trupti Garg said that such work should not be assigned to any human being, especially under such conditions. She further questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the contractors involved, stating that when civic contracts are awarded with substantial payments, machinery should be used to carry out such work in a safer, faster and more efficient manner.

She alleged that contractors were saving money by putting human lives at risk and demanded accountability in the matter. The netizen also appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde to take strict action against the contractors responsible.

The video has since triggered strong reactions online, with several users demanding stricter regulations, better monitoring of civic contractors and immediate action against those found violating child labour and safety norms.

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