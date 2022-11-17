Mumbai viral video: Polite ticket checker showers blessings on valid travellers | FPJ

Mumbai: Railway commuters often complain about the rude behaviour of ticket checkers (TC). However, the video of a women ticket checker of Central Railway (CR) went viral on social media for her polite way of going about checking tickets in the crowded men's 1st Class compartment of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Ambernath fast local. The video was shot by a commuter on Wednesday evening.

“After getting done with ticket checking in the ladies' compartment, I decided to check the gents' compartment and entered at Kurla station around 8.15pm” chief ticket inspector (CSMT) Sharda Vijay told FPJ.

The male TTEs ought to be ashamed: Reacts a twitter user

The video was tweeted by @mumbiamatterz at 10.02am on November 17. In just nine hours, it got over 22,000 views and was re-tweeted by hundreds of twitter users. “MumbaiLocal trains need such sincereticket checking staff... like this lady TTE who is unfazed by the crowd around and goes about her duty while blessing all, where male TTEs dare enter,” @mumbaimatterz tweeted.

Satyen Mehta tweeted in response, “This lady TTE deserves our respect & gratitude. The male TTEs ought to be ashamed for not boarding a crowded 1st Class compartment.”

Similarly, advocate Ritesh Karkera tweeted, “Yes, she is excellent… 'The ashirwad showering TTE'… God bless you sir, for posting this!” In the video, Ms Vijay tells every legal commuter 'God bless you' afterchecking their tickets.

Ms Vijay is currently working as the batch in-charge (Tejasvini Batch), which comprises 11 women checking staff. She leads her team by example and during the period from April to October 2022, she has detected 3,643 cases, realising fines of approximately Rs10 lakh with an average of almost 19 cases per day. Her's is the best performing Tejasvini batch with 29,534 cases, realising a fine of approximatelyRs92.5 lakh, with an average of almost 20 cases per day.

The task of realising fines from erring passengers is considered tricky business, which sometimes alsoleads. However, she has been exceptional in this task, dealing with passengers in a very courteous manner and ensuring fines are realised. As a result, she not only commands respect from her fellow workers but also from passengers, working in the front line as a great ambassador for Indian Railways.