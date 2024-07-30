Mumbai: Vile Parle Police Registers Case Against Taxi Driver For Molesting & Extorting Money From 41-Year-Old Passenger

Mumbai: Police in Vile Parle have filed a case against a taxi driver for allegedly molesting a 41-year-old passenger.

About The Incident

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on July 26 at 12.30pm. The victim was waiting for a rickshaw near Taj Hotel, Vile Parle (East), to go to the railway station. A Wagon R taxi was parked nearby. The driver asked her if she was waiting for a rickshaw and offered her a ride in his cab, stating that he would charge the same fare as a rickshaw driver.

The victim checked the fare on the Ola app, which showed Rs 64 for an auto-rickshaw. She agreed to pay the taxi driver Rs 70. Once she was seated in the cab, and the vehicle reached under a bridge on Western Express Highway in Vile Parle (West), the driver started asking her personal questions, including her name and address. The victim refused to provide any information.

The driver then made an obscene comment, saying, “Come with me, I will give you pleasure, if you do not enjoy, I will return your money.” On reaching the station, the woman got out of the taxi and handed him Rs 100 without asking for change, eager to leave. However, the driver shouted at her, demanding Rs 250, and threatened her with physical assault. The victim then approached the Vile Parle police station and filed a complaint.